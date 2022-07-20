Man charged in two high-speed chases

Jul. 20—TITUSVILLE — A 26-year-old who was wanted for fleeing Titusville city police in a high-speed chase in April is charged with leading police on another high-speed chase Saturday.

Dakota James Hochstine, described as homeless in court documents, was arraigned Monday on charges from both incidents before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino in Meadville.

Hochstine was spotted by police at about 4:55 p.m. driving a maroon Ford Fusion in the 400 block of West Main Street. Police in the area recognized both the vehicle and the dalmatian dog whose head was sticking out of a rear window, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case.

The affidavit alleges that after passing a patrol vehicle, Hochstine began to flee at a high rate of speed through the city and eventually heading west on Route 27, where police lost sight of the vehicle.

Hochstine is charged with similarly fleeing police in the city on April 7. According to the affidavit filed in that incident, Hochstine allegedly sped through an East Spring Street bar district at 70 to 80 mph in a pursuit that began at 12:29 a.m.

Hochstine, driving a white sport utility vehicle, allegedly sped through the city and headed east on Route 27 toward Pleasantville while traveling significantly faster than the pursuing officer, who was traveling between 70 and 80 mph, according to the affidavit. In approximately three minutes, the chase traveled 5.7 miles. Police discontinued the pursuit after wet roads caused the patrol vehicle to hydroplane.

Based on video from a bar and accounts from witnesses, police allege that Hochstine was drunk at the time of the April incident. His license was suspended at the time due to a previous driving under the influence (DUI) conviction, according to police.

Hochstine faces a felony fleeing charge in the April incident as well as misdemeanor charges for DUI, obstructing the administration of law and driving with a suspended license, and three summary traffic charges.

In the Saturday incident, Hochstine was charged with a felony count of fleeing, misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and driving with a suspended license, and eight summary traffic violations.

Hochstine remains in Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $20,000 bond for the April incident and $25,000 for the Saturday incident.

A preliminary hearing for both cases was scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville for Aug. 1.

