Man charged in Uniontown shooting that killed an innocent bystander

A man is charged in a 2022 shooting that left a mother dead in Uniontown.

Samantha Harden was shot and killed outside of McPatton’s Pub in June. Police said she was a completely innocent victim. She left behind a 12-year-old son.

The Fayette County district attorney announced on Friday that Terrell Maurice Jones, 33, is facing criminal homicide charges in relation to her death.

Court documents say that Jones was in a verbal altercation at the pub with another man. Police say surveillance footage shows Terrell Jones getting into a white Mercedes Benz and heading down East Kerr Street.

After about 10 minutes bullets were fired and court documents say the other man used Harden as a body shield. She was apparently shot by the bullets that were being fired at him.

A witness later told police a man wearing the same clothes seen on Terrell Jones in the surveillance video got out of a white Mercedes on East Kerr Street and then headed in the direction of the bar. The witness said they heard gunshots and then saw the same man running back towards the car, getting in and driving away from the scene.

Investigators also spoke with another person who knows Terrell Jones who said he told them it was a bad night and that someone had gotten hit. This witness also said they heard a conversation between Jones and another person in which Jones said he did not mean to “clap” the woman. The witness told police that “clap” means to shoot and kill someone.

Jones is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail and was arraigned Friday morning.

