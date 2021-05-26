Man charged in Utica homicide had previously assaulted victims

May 26—The man charged with murder in Monday's fatal stabbing in Utica is not new to the court system — he pleaded guilty in 2016 to assaulting the victims of Monday's incident.

Gerald W. Stokes, 65, of the 400 block of Browns Valley Red Hill Road was charged late Monday with murder in the death of Gary Owen, 76, who also lived at the residence. Stokes also was charged with first-degree assault for stabbing his wife, Retha Stokes, during the altercation.

The incident was reported at 12:43 p.m. when Retha Stokes went to a neighbor's home and said her husband had stabbed her in the head with a screwdriver and had attacked another person at the home.

Reports say Stokes left the scene, but returned and called 911, telling dispatchers he had found Owen stabbed or shot, and that his wife was missing.

Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff's office, said Owen is not believed to be related to Gerald or Retha Stokes. Owen rented a portion of the home from the couple, he said.

Stokes told detectives he had gone to pick up his grandson from school and returned to find Owen injured, Smith said.

Owen died of his injuries Monday at the hospital. Retha Stokes was treated for her injuries at the hospital and released.

Smith said Tuesday that Stokes requested a lawyer while being interviewed by detectives and wouldn't say any more. Stokes is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center. Jailer Art Maglinger said Stokes is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Reports say Retha Stokes told detectives the couple's relationship "had been in a poor state for some time, but she does not know why he (was) mad" when the incident occurred.

Stokes had assaulted Owen before. Messenger-Inquirer reports say Stokes was charged with second-degree assault in October 2015 for hitting Owen in the back with a pan of boiling rice.

The Messenger-Inquirer reported Retha Stokes told sheriff's deputies she and Stokes were having an argument at the Browns Valley Red Hill Road home when Stokes pushed her down, causing her to hit her head and break her ankle.

Owen attempted to intervene and was struck with the pan of boiling rice and sustained second-degree burns, according to the article.

Stokes pleaded guilty to two amended counts of second-degree assault under extreme emotional disturbance in 2016 and was given a diverted three-year sentence, according to court records reported by the newspaper.

Stokes is currently being held without bond.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

