Man charged in Utica shooting pleads to attempted murder, murder charge dropped

A Utica man initially charged in a shooting that killed one and injured three others pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of felony second-degree attempted murder, but a murder charge has been dropped, his attorney said.

Phillip Williams, 38, agreed in Oneida County Court to three 15-year sentences to be served concurrently for the charges, his attorney Frank Policelli said Friday.

"You have to appreciate the fact that they dismissed the murder case against him," he said.

Williams was indicted this past October after a Sept. 11, 2021, shooting on Noyes Street in Utica injured three Utica men. A fourth individual, 23-year-old Donte Harris of Utica, died days later after being hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the head, Utica police reported.

Williams was initially charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, police said.

While an investigation by police uncovered video footage showing Williams at the scene of the shooting, and a witness testified to being shot, Policelli said it could not be proven Williams had shot Harris.

"That would have been a difficult task," he said.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced July 8 in Oneida County Court, according to court records.

