Man charged with use of vacant Glastonbury office as a hangout

Apr. 24—A 24-year-old man is being held on $185,000 bond after being accused of a number of crimes, including breaking into a Glastonbury bank building where graffiti, board games, empty soda cans, candy wrappers, and takeout food containers were found in a vacant space, records show.

AT A GLANCE

DEFENDANT: Quashawn Eric Clayton, 24, of Hartford.

NEW CHARGES: Third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief in unauthorized use of TD Bank building in Glastonbury; third-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief in break-in at law office in Somerset Square complex.

STATUS: Held on $185,000 bond.

Quashawn Eric Clayton of Hartford also is accused of breaking into a Glastonbury law office and stealing a piece of movie memorabilia and a surveillance camera, as well a violating probation conditions in five old cases, court records show.

Clayton isn't accused of breaking into the TD Bank office at 2461 Main St., but the bank owns the entire building, including the vacant fourth-floor that appears to have been used without authorization between late May and mid-June, according to an affidavit by police Agent Sue-Ellen Jobes.

After bank employees discovered the situation on June 16, one of them found that several doors had been left unlocked after business hours, which they immediately corrected, the agent reported.

Police submitted DNA swabbings and fingerprints found on objects on the fourth floor. In late September, police received notification from the state Forensic Science Laboratory that DNA from a green spray-paint can might be Clayton's, Jobes reported.

Later, the lab reported finding several fingerprints and a palm print from Clayton, she added.

Jobes reported that she questioned Clayton on Oct. 8 after he was found sleeping at a local fitness center without authorization. She said he denied ever going into TD Bank.

But, she added, "Clayton could not give me direct answers and appeared to not understand my questioning." He wouldn't say whom he hung out with or whom he was visiting in Glastonbury, she continued.

Although his answers to the agent's questions "were appropriate, Clayton displayed some cognitive abnormalities in that it appeared he did not fully grasp the concept of the questions," Jobes wrote. He would mumble the same inaudible word or phrase at the end of each answer, she added.

A Manchester Superior Court judge directed that Clayton receive mental health treatment in jail, court records show.

But Probation Officer Dwayne M. Barnes reported in an affidavit that Clayton was "adamant" that he wouldn't go to the Wheeler Clinic for a substance abuse and mental-health evaluation while on probation, despite being "strongly encouraged."

Clayton also missed four probation appointments in December and January, Barnes reported.

But the only basis for the probation-violation charge was Clayton's arrest by Wethersfield police in mid-January on a misdemeanor larceny charge.

In the TD Bank case, Clayton is charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief. He isn't accused of stealing anything, but the bank's damage estimate was some $28,900, Jobes reported.

The burglary of the law office in the Somerset Square complex, reported Nov. 24, involved thefts of a signed hockey jersey from the movie "Slapshot" and a surveillance camera, Detective Christopher Kopencey reported. He said damage to the property was estimated at $5,000 to $7,500.

Two fingerprints tied Clayton to that crime, Kopencey reported.

Clayton is charged with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, and first-degree criminal mischief in that case, records show.

