Man charged in vandalism at Hebron home

Oct. 26—State police arrested a Lebanon man Sunday who they say vandalized his former financial advisor's vehicles and home in Hebron on more than one occasion.

State police say the man, Christopher Gebbie, 38, caused over $6,000 in damage. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment, and disorderly conduct.

The affidavit supporting Gebbie's arrest provides the following details:

In May, a Hebron resident reported to state police that one tire on each of his two vehicles had been punctured. Troopers noted that the tires appeared to have been punctured by a sharp object about an inch long. A third vehicle, on loan from a car dealership, also had a tire deflated.

The resident also said someone had damaged his mailbox.

He said he suspected Gebbie was responsible, because he had managed Gebbie's finances until he was accused of mismanagement.

In the years since the professional relationship ended, the resident said, he has received harassing phone calls and emails from Gebbie. State police spoke with Gebbie about the accusations, but he denied them.

Troopers returned to the Hebron home in June after the resident reported that more tires had been damaged. In addition, a window screen, a sliding door, and two lampposts were damaged on his property.

That time the person was caught on surveillance video, which was handed over to state police. In July, the Hebron resident sent videos to state police showing a person damaging the newly replaced mailbox. The resident said they recognized Gebbie in the video.

State police also noted that the man seen in the video was missing fingers on one of his hands, the same as Gebbie, and was driving the same type of vehicle.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.