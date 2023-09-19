Man charged with vandalism in Nashville after viral TikTok shows him destroying produce stand

A produce stand owner's TikTok video showing a man destroying his stand in Antioch has gone viral, drawing outrage and calls for support.

The TikTok has more than 600,000 views since it was posted on Monday. The fruit stand owner Diego Parada, whose TikTok account shows he's of Honduran descent, posted the clip showing a man tipping over tables covered in different types of fruit at the stand along Antioch Pike on Saturday, Sept. 16, before throwing tables on top of one another and telling Parada to move.

The first video lasts just under a minute.

"He affected me emotionally and psychologically with racism, with hatred. As if I were an enemy of his, thank God I have witnesses and videos. Sadly, I am very upset over what happened," Parada said in an interview with Nashville Noticias, a breaking news Hispanic television station, that was translated by The Tennessean.

Metro Nashville police are investigating the incident and have charged the man with damaging the fruit stand after he "admitted to vandalizing the property," the arrest affidavit states.

Since the video was published under the TikTok account owned by Parada, people have stitched the video multiple times and have left comments like, "That's a lot of hate," and others asking for him to not let this go and to file charges. Others wonder how they can help him.

What happened in the viral TikTok video?

In the video, it is still dark out and headlights from a vehicle can be seen. Parada who is holding the camera can be heard speaking Spanish, while the man says phrases like, "Move your s***," as tables of fruit are pushed over, boxes are flung and a canopy is jerked around by him.

The man can also be seen getting extremely close to the camera and appears to try and grab onto the person filming while talking about a sign.

After that, he heads to a truck parked at an angle to the fruit stand and proceeds to make a call.

Another video was posted to the account early Tuesday morning after police arrived at the scene of the incident. There is no sound in the video which is just over a minute long, but in the video lights from police vehicles can be seen flashing as the man is shown kicking fruit on the ground.

A police officer comes into the shot around 20 seconds in and speaks with him as he continues to kick at fruit and other items on the ground. After the discussion, the officer allegedly talks with the person holding the camera.

Diego Parada talks about the incident

In a translated interview from Nashville Noticias, Parada describes what happened when the man came to a stop in front of his stand along Antoich Pike early one morning.

"Well like any entrepreneur, I came with my business wanting to work, without hurting or bothering anyone. I stood here and then within the hour this man, who is present in his car, arrived and almost ran me and my friend over,' Parada said. "He got out very angry, I have the videos. And like a crazy person began insulting me. He assaulted me both verbally as well as physically and began throwing everything. Everything is here (referring to the produce)."

Parada estimates between $2,500 and $3,000 worth of damage was done to his stand. But there is also a mental toll that can't be calculated into a figure that weighs heavily on Parada.

"Lots of people know me that's why I came to work here but I never thought this man would take these violent attitudes. What happened is inhumane. This is anti-human," Parada said in the interview. "I am a human being just like everyone else and we deserve respect. We deserve an opportunity. Sadly, I am very unwell psychologically, he hurt me (pointing to his neck), he pulled my shirt, he wanted to throw me to the ground."

Nashville police investigate the fruit stand destruction

"The police are doing their job, we're waiting for answers to see what happens," Parada told Nashville Noticias.

When police arrived at the stand, the man was still kicking around fruit an other items that can be seen in the second video that Parada posted. According to a police affidavit, he also admitted to causing the damage after telling the police he didn't like that Parada was there.

"The defendant stated, that he didn't like the victim having his fruit stand on the sidewalk in front of his property," read the affidavit.

Police charged the man with felony vandalism.

Parada described the incident and the way the man behaved as "racist" and hopes the matter to be resolved.

"He came, kicked everything, he didn't care there were other people present. He behaved in a racist way and well I just want to solve this, and hope that he behaves more humanely," Parada said.

