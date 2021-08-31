Man charged with vandalism at Santa Fe Trader Joe's

Aug. 31—Santa Fe police arrested a man accused of smashing numerous car windows in the Trader Joe's parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Brandon Begay, 32, was charged with 12 counts of criminal damage to property. He is suspected of breaking car windows with wrenches, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Police arrived at the scene around 1 p.m. before locating and arresting Begay. He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail.