Man charged in vehicle theft case

Apr. 13—MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie man faces multiple charges after a car was reported stolen last weekend.

The 47-year-old Moultrie man's girlfriend had sold the vehicle to her brother, according to Colquitt County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division investigator Ronald Jordan, but she wanted it back. About 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, the man had attached a tow line to the vehicle and transported it to their residence on Sauls Road, Jordan said.

Jordan said both men brandished a firearm during a confrontation over the car, and the woman's brother reported the car stolen afterwards.

"Deputies were en route and saw a vehicle matching the description of the offender's vehicle in the area and proceeded to perform a traffic stop," Jordan explained.

The deputies observed an empty holster on the suspect's person while conducting the traffic stop.

Upon further search, the deputies found two firearms in the suspect's vehicle, but the man denied being in possession of them. Jordan said deputies also noted a smell of alcohol on the suspect's breath.

The man was charged with misdemeanor theft by taking a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DUI second offense, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended license.