Man charged with vehicular homicide from 2021 crash

Aug. 9—A Brunswick man was arrested last week for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in 2021 while driving drunk.

Christopher Atkinson, 67, of Brunswick, was arrested July 30 by Georgia State Troopers and charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree for allegedly driving on Sept. 28, 2021, with a blood alcohol level of .082 when he struck and killed Mary Faircloth, 63, of Brunswick, as she crossed U.S. Highway 17 near its intersection with Gloucester Street.

Atkinson told troopers at the time that he was traveling north on U.S. 17 in his Chevrolet S10 when he saw two people who were not yet out of the roadway, according to an incident report from the Georgia State Patrol. That is when his vehicle struck one of them, who was identified in the report as Faircloth. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper at the scene said he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Atkinson as well as other signs he had been drinking. Atkinson told the trooper he had had a beer approximately two hours prior to driving, the report said.

The trooper administered multiple field sobriety tests and a breath test on Atkinson, the report said. Medical personnel also drew blood from Atkinson at the scene of the crash and later at the hospital with his consent, the report said. He was arrested that night and charged with driving under the influence, less safe, the initial report said.

There were multiple witnesses of the crash, the report said, including the person with whom Faircloth was walking at the time.

The report also noted that Atkinson was polite and complied with law enforcement officers after the crash and during his arrest on July 30.