Man charged with vehicular homicide after 65-year-old woman killed in collision in University Place

A 21-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide after he crashed into a 65-year-old driver while under the influence on Saturday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Just before 6 p.m., a 911 caller reported a collision at 35th Street West and Grandview Drive West in University Place.

Deputies and Pierce County Fire personnel responded to the scene and found that one of the drivers involved in the collision was deceased.

Witnesses reportedly saw the driver of a large SUV traveling southbound on Grandview Drive at a high rate of speed.

The SUV hit a vehicle that slowed down to turn at the intersection of Grandview Drive and 35th Street West.

The driver of the SUV then continued around the corner, striking a small sedan stopped at a stop sign. The driver of the sedan, a 65-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old man, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.

Deputies say the man appeared to be under the influence at the time of his arrest.

