Nashville police on Tuesday announced they charged a man with vehicular homicide after a single-vehicle truck crash in Antioch over the weekend.

Raymundo Garcia, 36, was arrested after police said he lost control of a Chevrolet pick-up truck on Bell Road and it crashed into a wall on the bridge over Percy Priest Dam.

The Sunday night crash injured one man and killed another, police said.

Police also said Garcia was not injured but showed indications of unspecified impairment at the scene.

One passenger in the vehicle, Carlos Garcia, 33, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the crash. He died Tuesday, police said.

Another passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries, according to police.

After the crash, police charged with vehicular assault, aggravated assault by reckless conduct, and driving without a license. The vehicular assault charge was upgraded to vehicular homicide Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man charged with vehicular homicide after crash on Bell Road in Antioch