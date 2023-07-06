Man charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in deadly New Year's Eve crash

A Casselberry man was arrested on Thursday and accused of causing the death of a Deltona man in a New Year's Eve crash, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Jeremy Deon Franklin, 36, was arrested at his parent's Deltona home and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter, said sheriff's spokeswoman Laura Williams.

Franklin was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail Thursday on $100,000 bail.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office traffic homicide investigators said the crash occurred on Dec. 31, and claimed the life of Brandon Morales, 24, of Deltona.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Howland Boulevard and Forth Smith Boulevard just before midnight, Williams said.

Franklin's vehicle was traveling north in the 400 block of Howland Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it entered the intersection at Forth Smith Boulevard and crashed into Morales' vehicle, investigators said.

Morales was southbound on Howland Boulevard and was turning left toward Fort Smith Boulevard when his vehicle was hit, investigators said.

After the collision, Franklin’s vehicle hit a concrete curb and a concrete pole before coming to a stop.

Morales’ vehicle was redirected and traveled north on Howland before stopping about 325 feet from the point of impact, Williams said.

Witnesses at the crash scene provided first aid to both Franklin and Morales until deputies arrived. Franklin was taken to an area hospital and Morales died at the site of the wreck, Williams said.

Volusia County sheriff's investigators, assisted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the U.S. Secret Service, and the State Attorney’s Office, had been looking for Franklin, Williams said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man arrested in crash that killed Deltona man