Man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI following deadly crash in Duquesne

A man has been arrested following a crash in Duquesne in July that left a woman dead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman killed in rollover crash following police pursuit in Allegheny County identified

According to a release from Allegheny County police, a Duquesne officer in a marked vehicle was nearly struck by a black Cadillac Escalade on Duquesne Boulevard.

The Escalade continued going past the police car and struck another vehicle.

The officer attempted to stop the Escalade, but the driver fled the scene. The officer initiated a pursuit, following the suspect into West Mifflin before losing sight of the Escalade on Camp Hollow Road.

The driver of the Escalade nearly struck two flaggers at a construction zone at the intersection of Camp Hollow Road and Lebanon Church Road, before losing control of the vehicle and crashing at the entrance of the Allegheny County Airport.

A 32-year-old woman, Barbara Mohammad of McKeesport, was in the vehicle struck by the Escalade. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police said the driver of the Escalade, 36-year-old Eugene McLemore of Duquesne, was treated for injuries from the crash and is now facing charges.

McLemore was charged with homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1(833)ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side Dive Bar & Grille ownership buys former Rum Runners site in Ross in plan to move restaurant Man charged after loaded gun found in backpack at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint VIDEO: Westmoreland County community members bring droves of donations to help families affected by floods DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts