Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash near Thibodaux

A male passenger died after in a car crash on LA 308 near Thibodaux on Sunday.

Francisco Lopez-Mendoza, 49, who is living in Raceland, was arrested by Louisiana State Police Troop C, and charged with driving while impaired, vehicular homicide, careless operation, and lacking a license. His toxicology sample is still under analysis.

The male passenger, who has not been identified, was wearing a seatbelt but died on scene from injuries sustained in the wreck, said state police.

During a left curve near Marcello Boulevard, the vehicle turned right and struck a utility pole and overturned killing the passenger. Lopez-Mendoza was taken to a New Orleans hospital and treated for injuries.

Lopez-Mendoza and the passenger are both from Mexico. The age and other details about the passenger are still under investigation, according to State Police.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Man charged after fatal crash near Thibodaux