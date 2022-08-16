Man charged with vehicular homicide following crash in North Versailles

A man is facing charges after a crash in North Versailles that left one person dead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 person dead, 2 others hospitalized after crash at North Versailles intersection

The two-vehicle crash took place on March 2, 2022.

First responders found a Dodge Caravan struck a Ford Explorer. The Dodge was driven by 24-year-old Shamar Roach. Roach had a female passenger at the time of the crash. Roach, his passenger and the driver of the Ford were taken to area hospitals.

The operator of the Ford, 59-year-old John Semenko, died in the hospital.

Investigators have determined that Roach was responsible for the collision. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he turned himself into authorities at 1:50 p.m. Monday.

Roach has been charged with homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3-year-old hospitalized after mistakenly being served alcohol at local restaurant 3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County Local former dentist dies in police custody in Center Township VIDEO: Pennsylvania state police, Somerset district attorney looking into disappearance of Berlin woman DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts