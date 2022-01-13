Man charged with vehicular homicide after hit-and-run wreck in West Price Hill on Christmas

Cincinnati police have charged a man with aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault in the death of a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.

Adam Deters, 35, of West Price Hill, is behind bars at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $600,000 bond for the charges against him, which include failing to stop after a wreck. He was arrested Jan. 11.

Police said 28-year-old Ladre Gibson of Delhi Township died after Deters’ 2018 Hyundai Tucson struck her 2005 Chevrolet Classic on West 8th Street about 2:30 a.m. on Christmas

Gibson was attempting to turn onto Trenton Avenue from westbound West 8th Street when Deters, who was driving behind her, went left of center in his compact sport utility vehicle in the 4100 block of West 8th Street and into her car, police said.

Police said both vehicles overturned.

Deters left the scene on foot, police said, and Gibson died later that day at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

