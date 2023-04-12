Man charged with vehicular homicide after March crash left one dead, police say

A man is facing a second degree homicide by vehicle charge in connection with a crash in March that left a motorcyclist dead, police say.

The crash occurred on March 15 in the area of Lee Street and 28th Avenue in Columbus which resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, 68-year-old Phillip Damren, according to officials.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, 51-year-old Corintheus Diaz, was arrested Tuesday in connection with Damren’s death.

Damren is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Thursday at 9 a.m., according to the release.