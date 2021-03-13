Man charged after vicious domestic assault

Mar. 12—A Waynesville man has been hit with several felonies, including rape, after an allegedly heinous domestic assault.

Allan Dewayne Rathbone, 39, was arrested March 5, over the crimes that allegedly occurred between Feb. 24-26.

According to court documents, Rathbone held the victim against her will, raped her and further assaulted her by "hitting her in the face with his hand" and "choking her until she could not breathe."

Rathbone was ultimately charged with two counts of second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

He is being held on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.