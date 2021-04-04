Man charged after victims allegedly found with lacerations and cuts to hands and arms

Apr. 4—According to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department, on April 2, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Richmond Police responded to a residence on Opal Drive in reference to a robbery and assault. The post states, upon arrival, officers found two victims with lacerations and cuts to their hands and arms. The victims allegedly told officers that Christopher Beaty, 28, of Richmond, came to the residence and assaulted them with a knife, the post states. Allegedly after the assault, Mr. Beaty took a vehicle belonging to one of the victims and fled the scene.

According to the post it was determined that Mr. Beaty had been in a past relationship with one of the victims. Both victims were treated at a medical facility and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the post, officers located the vehicle a short time later in the area of Hager Drive, where Mr. Beaty fled on foot. Mr. Beaty was quickly apprehended and arrested without incident. Mr. Beaty later told officers he was responsible for the assault and the vehicle's theft. Mr. Beaty was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center. Beaty was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, second-degree assault (domestic violence), fleeing and evading police on foot and third-degree criminal mischief.