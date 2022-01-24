Man charged with video voyeurism in Newport, Middletown in 2020 sentenced

The 49-year-old man charged with nine counts of video voyeurism is now serving time at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston after the case was disposed pre-trial.

Christopher Toppa – who’s been linked to addresses in both Middletown and Newport –pleaded no contest to the charges in Newport County Superior Court in October 2021. Toppa was handed a three-year sentence by Associate Justice William E. Carnes Jr., with 18 months to serve behind bars (with credit for time served) and the rest suspended. Upon his release, he’ll be placed on probation for three years.

Toppa was also ordered to have no contact with the victims and to continue with mental health counseling “as determined by probation,” according to a court document.

A voicemail and email to Toppa’s lawyer, Terence Livingston, were not returned.

Toppa was originally arrested on marijuana charges on Jan. 31, 2020, after a Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force investigation.

Investigators searched his electronic devices as part of that investigation, and found 37 voyeurism-style videos and six live photos, dating from January 2019 to July 2019, police said at the time; Toppa took the pictures and videos in the Newport and Middletown areas, through people’s home windows, police said previously.

Toppa originally faced 16 counts of video voyeurism, but a representative with the Office of the Attorney General, after review of the case, determined there was not enough evidence to charge Toppa with all 16 counts (this is a process known as information charging). Only nine stuck.

The nine charges stem from incidents that span from April 24, 2019 to July 27, 2019 in Newport and Middletown, according to a court document.

Also in Oct. 2021, in light of Toppa’s no contest plea to a charge of marijuana cultivation, three other drug charges (and a charge of resisting arrest) were dismissed, court records show. Carnes handed Toppa an eight-year suspended sentence and eight years probation, to run consecutive to his sentence on the video voyeurism charges.

