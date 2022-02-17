Man charged with videotaping woman in bathroom begins jail sentence

Feb. 16—NEWBURY — A former local resident charged with recording his then-roommate while she was in the bathroom accepted a six-month jail sentence Wednesday and was taken into custody by Newburyport District Court officers.

Phillip Sedler, 62, was arraigned in February 2021 on two counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person, disseminating a photograph of an unsuspecting person and criminal harassment.

Last month, he told Judge Peter Doyle he would plead guilty to the first three charges and accept the judge's sentence of two-and-a-half years behind bars with six months to be served. However, he asked Doyle to delay sentencing a few weeks so he could be examined by a doctor and get his personal matters in order.

Sedler's attorney, Cavan Boyle, asked for another postponement on Feb. 7, saying his client was feverish and wanted to make sure he did not have COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Sedler arrived at the State Street courthouse around 9 a.m. and by 10 a.m. was in custody being processed by court officials. Once leaving jail, Sedler will be on probation until February 2025. During that time, he must stay away and have no contact with his victim and abide by all restraining orders.

Since moving from Newbury, he has lived in Manchester, New Hampshire, for about a year.

In an earlier court appearance, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said Sedler recorded an unsuspecting acquaintance involved in "personal grooming" while undressed in her bathroom in 2019. The woman did not know she had been videotaped until January 2021 when Sedler's ex-girlfriend told her Sedler sent her one of the videos. Outraged, the woman who was videotaped went to the Newbury police station to file a complaint.

The woman and Sedler had been living in the same home at the time of the incident.

Based on the complaint, Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski obtained a warrant for Sedler's smartphone, according to court documents. Sedler handed the phone to the detective.

Sedler sat down for an interview with Wojtkowski at the police station — an interview that was recorded after he signed a consent form.

Sedler also signed a form to acknowledge he waived his Miranda rights when he spoke to Wojtkowski, according to court documents.

In the phone's "recently deleted" folder, Wojtkowski found two videos showing the woman in the bathroom.

"The victim is clearly seen in a state of nudity and at no time appears to be aware she is being recorded," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.

Kennedy said it appeared Sedler tried deleting the videos two days after the woman reported the incident to police.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

