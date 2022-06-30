Man charged with voluntary manslaughter after woman shot and killed in Cordova, records show

A man is now behind bars after a deadly shooting in Cordova.

A woman died after being found unresponsive early Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of Oaken Bucket Drive

MORE: Woman dead after being found unresponsive in Cordova; one man in custody, officials say

She was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with multiple gunshot wounds, Memphis Police said.

According to an affidavit, a man identified as Samuel Ward, Jr., called police saying he had shot someone.

When investigators arrived at the scene, another man told them he had received texts and calls from the victim saying a man was at the home refusing to leave.

Ward told police he was in a bedroom with the victim before the altercation, records show.

He said he was told to leave, and the pair began to argue.

The victim reportedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him while ordering him to leave, police said.

Ward said he walked to the top of the stairs, and the victim took the gun’s safety off while pointing it at his head.

He grabbed the victim’s arm and the pair began struggling over the gun, according to the affidavit.

They both fell down the stairs, and Ward fired six to seven shots, police said.

He fled the scene before calling police.

He’s charged with Voluntary Manslaughter, the affidavit said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: