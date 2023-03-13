Man charged with voyeurism in Enfield

Mar. 13—ENFIELD — A Massachusetts man was charged with voyeurism after police say he took video of a girl changing in a store dressing room.

Felix Ramirez, 43, was taken into custody Saturday by police in East Longmeadow, Mass., on warrant from Enfield Police.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said Ramirez used the camera on his phone to slide under a dressing room wall at Plato's Closet and videotape a partially clothed girl.

Ramirez was charged with voyeurism and disorderly conduct and is being held as a fugitive from justice in Massachusetts.

Enfield police encourage anyone who has experienced a similar incident to contact police.

For more coverage of Somers and Enfield, follow Susan Danseyar on Twitter: @susandanseyar, Facebook: Susan Danseyar, reporter.