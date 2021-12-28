Man charged with wanton endangerment

Dec. 28—CATLETTSBURG — A Catlettsburg man spent Christmas in jail after being charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, according to court records.

Larry Joe Kirk, 62, was booked Dec. 18 an e-warrant charging him with one count of fourth-degree assault, one count of resisting arrest and the felony wanton endangerment. No details were available in the court record about what he's accused of, but his warrant shows the incident happened in the 100 block of High Avenue on the afternoon of Dec. 17.

Kirk is being held at the Boyd County Detention on an $11,500 bond.

According to court records, Kirk has a lengthy criminal history in Boyd County — mainly petty offenses. He was charged multiple times in the 1990s with assault, receiving probation and small stretches in the jailhouse, according to the court dockets. In the 2000s, authorities charged him with public intoxication and assault, ultimately dismissing those.

In 2017, Kirk was indicted on one count of failure to give the right of way to an emergency vehicle, first-offense DUI and first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug. Prosecutors later dismissed the felony drug charge and the case was kicked back down to district court.

The court docket shows he was convicted of the DUI and the failure to give the right of way charges and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, probated for two years.

