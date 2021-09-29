Man charged with wanton endangerment and assault

Sep. 29—Cody Collins, 21, of Richmond was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault after Richmond police officers were called to a residence regarding a physical domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, Collins had fled the scene, the citation states. The victim stated she and Collins had been fighting all day and when she attempted to leave, Collins slammed a door on her several times. The victim stated she was holding a baby while Collins was slamming the door.

The victim had bruising to her thigh as well as a scratch from the door frame on her right arm. She stated she pushed Collins which made him angry and caused him to punch her in the chest with a closed fist. He was served with an EPO, arrested, and transported to Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Pershing Smallwood, 50, of Berea, was arrested and charged on a warrant for first-degree, third offense of possession of a controlled substance.

—Jesse Dalton, 38, Berea, warrant for charges of first-degree, second offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, buy or possessing drug paraphernalia.

—Kacey Neely, 29, Berea, third-degree burglary and public intoxication.

—Danny Linville, 50, of Richmond, fourth-degree assault, minor injury.

—Jacob Cain, 23, Berea, fourth-degree assault, minor injury.

—Tara Bowling, 39, Richmond, third-degree criminal mischief.

—Jordan Townsend, 30, Richmond, harassment, physical contact and first-degree wanton endangerment.

—James Gabbard, 44, Waco, warrant for charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and first offense trafficking a controlled substance.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.