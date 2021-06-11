Man charged in Washington Twp. motel SWAT standoff, accused of holding 3 against their will

Jun. 11—A man accused of holding a man, woman and child against their will at a Washington Twp. motel, prompting a SWAT response, and having a stolen vehicle is facing charges in Kettering Municipal Court.

Anthony Dill, 33, of Dayton, was charged with having weapons while under disability and receiving stolen property.

The incident started around midnight Wednesday after a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy found a stolen vehicle.

"Throughout that investigation into the morning hours we located three individuals who reportedly had been abducted in one of the hotel rooms here," Sheriff Rob Streck said Wednesday.

The vehicle was reported missing out of West Chester, according to court documents.

Dill was staying at the Motel 6 at 1944 Miamisburg Centerville Road. While at the motel, he held a man, a woman and her child against their will in the motel room, according to an affidavit.

"[The man and woman] provided statements that Dill refused to allow them to leave the room by positioning himself in front of the door and that while doing so he was in possession of a handgun," the affidavit read.

Streck said they were held against their will for at least 12 hours. The man, woman and child are believed to be known to Dill.

After they were able to leave, Dill reportedly barricaded himself in the motel room.

Deputies called in the Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team and set up a perimeter around the motel. Those who were able to leave were evacuated from the motel and the rest sheltered in place.

After conversations with Dill failed to make progress, law enforcement officers fired gas munitions into the motel and Dill came outside about 10 minutes later, Streck said.

Deputies booked Dill into the Montgomery County Jail on receiving stolen property, having weapons while under disability, inducing panic, kidnapping and a probation violation. He also had warrants out for his arrest on multiple felonies in Warren County, Streck said.

Story continues

Dill has not been formally charged with inducing panic or kidnapping.

He was previously convicted of burglary in Montgomery County, which prohibits him from owning a firearm.

During a search of the motel room crews found a black Taurus 9mm handgun inside a backpack as well as drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.