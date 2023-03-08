Man charged in Wayne County motel murder

A Newark man was arrested and charged with the death of a man that occurred in June 2021 at the Houses Motel, located at 5380 State Route 31 Arcadia.

Michael Robinson, 48, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of robbery, according to a statement released by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Robinson was arrested by detectives from the Sheriff's office earlier Wednesday afternoon following a 20-month investigation and an indictment by a Wayne County Grand Jury.

The victim, Torrey Mathis, 52, was a resident of the motel.

In June 2021, deputies were called to check on the welfare of Mathis and found him dead in a motel room, according to officials.

Robinson has been remanded to the Wayne County Jail without bail and is scheduled to appear in Wayne County Court on March 16.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Michael Robinson charged in death of Torrey Mathis at motel