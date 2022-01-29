Man charged in West St. Paul gas station shooting that injured two people

Jan. 29—A Minneapolis man was charged Friday in connection with a shooting outside of a gas station in West St. Paul in December that wounded two people. Authorities said he bragged about the shooting on social media.

Joshua Dartavian-Da Moore Gooden, 21, was charged in Dakota County District Court with one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree assault.

The shooting happened following an argument between Moore Gooden and the male victim at a Marathon gas station on Mendota Road about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Responding medics had difficulty treating the injured because a large group had assembled and were interfering and refusing to leave.

Officers from the surrounding communities of South St. Paul, Inver Grove Heights, Mendota Heights, Eagan, Washington County, Cottage Grove, Woodbury, State Patrol and St. Paul police departments responded to help with crowd control.

The criminal complaint said the male victim had a tattoo on his head of a gang member "Amoe" that was shot and killed in St. Paul in 2019 and Moore Gooden referred to the gang member in a social media post. Neither victims were named in the complaint, but the male victim was referred to by his nickname "Flex."

According to the complaint, "Flex" and Moore Gooden had been arguing at the nearby Eagle Point apartments. Moore Gooden threatened to shoot him.

Both pulled into the gas station and continued the argument. The female victim was in the passenger seat of "Flex's" car. The two were in a relationship, the complaint states.

Moore Gooden allegedly pulled out a gun and shot toward "Flex" six times, hitting the man in the abdomen and arm and the woman in the lower leg through the car door.

After the shooting, Moore Gooden and others in his vehicle drove to St. Cloud for a week before returning to West St. Paul. Witnesses in Moore Gooden's car said "Flex" also had a gun, but another witness said only Moore Gooden fired a gun, charges say.

Story continues

Police located six casings on scene — two casings by pump 1, four more were northwest of those. There were two bullet holes in the victim's vehicle — one in the front passenger door and the other was in the rear passenger driver's side window.

Authorities say following the shooting, Moore Gooden posted "F*— Flex" followed by two laughing face emojis. "He was long live amoe till I checked him," with shots-fired emojis after it.

He is being held at the Dakota County jail. Bail was set at $750,000 without conditions and $300,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is Feb. 17 in Hastings.