Man charged with wielding gun and stealing cash from Hilton Head apartment, police say

A Charleston man was arrested Monday in connection with a November armed robbery at a north-end Hilton Head apartment, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Damar Bailey, 30, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

The armed robbery took Nov. 11 at Sandalwood Terrace, a public housing complex. During an evening gathering inside one of the units, Bailey raised a gun and stole $350 from two men, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Police didn’t locate the burglar until more than two months later, when deputies pulled over a car leaving a Bluffton hotel Monday and discovered Bailey was one of the passengers. Bailey had a gun at the time of his arrest, resulting in the unlawful carry charge, Viens said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Bailey was being held on $5,000 bond at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

