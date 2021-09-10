Man charged in wife's murder from last weekend

Sep. 10—GOSHEN — Investigators are searching for a Goshen man who's accused of shooting and killing his wife last weekend.

Arnulfo Alanis Perez, 45, was charged with murder Tuesday after his wife was found dead in a house in Elkhart on Sunday.

Police had gone to the home, 522 W. Blaine Ave., to check on a person that afternoon. There, after forcing open a locked door in the basement, police found the body of 49-year-old Crisitna Pina inside. An autopsy on Tuesday confirmed Pina had died from numerous gunshot wounds, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Detectives spoke to several witnesses as part of the investigation, the affidavit shows.

One witness said Alanis Perez had called Saturday night, saying he "did something stupid," the affidavit states, and that he'd shot and his wife and himself. Another witness had spoken to Alanis Perez on the phone where, in one call, he admitted he shot and killed Pina, and then in another call said she was sleeping, the affidavit shows.

Two other witnesses described how Alanis Perez was upset Saturday night because Pina had been dancing with other people at a party. Late that night, Alanis Perez had allegedly called one of those witnesses and admitted to shooting Pina. He'd also allegedly admitted to shooting himself in the forehead, but the bullet had nicked him instead, according to the affidavit.

One of the witnesses told investigators Alanis Perez had wanted to flee the area and had contacted his father in Mexico. The affidavit shows detectives had been unable to locate him by the time the case was filed, that relatives said they hadn't heard from him, and that he didn't show up to his job at Keystone RV Co.

The case was filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court, and a warrant for Alanis Perez's arrest was issued.

