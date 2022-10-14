Man charged in Windsor robbery pleads to different crime

Oct. 14—A Bloomfield man, who police say was tied to a Windsor gas station robbery and the attempted robbery of a Bloomfield convenience store by DNA evidence, has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted only of the Bloomfield crime and sentenced to two years and a day prison.

The sentence imposed on the man, Obbie Prude, 26, includes three years of strict special parole to be served after he is released from prison, online court records show. Under Connecticut law, special parole can be imposed only as part of a sentence that includes more than two years of prison time, commonly resulting in the imposition of prison sentences of two years and a day.

Prude was free on $300,000 bond while the cases were in court. State Department of Correction records indicate there is no pre-sentence jail credit against the prison term.

Attempted second-degree robbery, the crime Prude was convicted of, is classified as a violent crime in state regulations, meaning that Prude will be eligible for parole only after serving 85% of his sentence, or more than 20 months. Risk reduction credits, earned by participation in rehabilitation programs in prison, can also affect an inmate's release date.

Prude was originally charged with first-degree robbery in the heist at the Shell station at 1010 Kennedy Road in Windsor on Dec. 8, 2019, and with attempted first-degree robbery in the failed holdup of the One Stop Bloomfield Convenience store on April 26, 2020, court records show.

Either of those crimes carries up to 20 years in prison.

In addition to being convicted of the reduced charge of attempted second-degree robbery in the Bloomfield case, Prude admitted violating probation conditions in a 2016 case in which he was convicted of illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and sentenced to 90 days in prison. He got no additional time for the violation.

In the Windsor robbery, the clerk reported that at the robber pulled the handle of a gun from his pocket, according to an affidavit by Windsor police Detective Renee LeGeyt.

The robber left a plastic bag on the counter, on which the DNA tying Prude to the crime was found, the detective reported.

Surveillance video showed the robber's clothing, including a black ski mask covering the lower part of his face, LeGeyt continued.

She worked with Bloomfield detectives and FBI agents on a string of robberies in the area, and they found similarities in clothing that they believe indicated connections among seven cases. They developed Prude as a suspect based on his connection to a car seen on surveillance video circling the area of the attempted robbery in Bloomfield before the crime.

As in the Windsor robbery, the robber left a plastic bag behind during the Bloomfield crime more than four months later. Bloomfield police submitted it for DNA analysis, which produced an "offender hit" for Prude, according to LeGeyt.

Bloomfield police got a warrant to take a saliva sample from Prude, which confirmed that the DNA profile on the plastic bag was from Prude, LeGeyt reported.

The state Forensic Science Laboratory subsequently found a match between Prude and the DNA on the plastic bag left at the Windsor gas station, the detective reported.

Using the sample Bloomfield police had taken from Prude earlier, a laboratory report confirmed that Prude was consistent with the source of the DNA profile on the bag, according to LeGeyt.

