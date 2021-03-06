Man charged after witness saw him pointing a replica gun
Mar. 5—MANKATO — A replica gun was recovered and a suspect was charged after a witness reported seeing a man point a gun at another man who was running away down a Mankato alley.
Anthony John Brock, 21, of Westbrook, was charged with gross misdemeanor carrying a BB gun in public and misdemeanor marijuana possession Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A witness reported seeing a man later identified as Brock exchange something with a man in a car in an alley between the 100 block of East Rock Street and Vine Street Tuesday afternoon. Brock then yelled at another man who was walking farther down the alley.
The witness said he then saw Brock rack a gun and point it at the other pedestrian in the alley, who started running. The witness said he believed Brock was going to shoot the other man, according to a court complaint.
Brock briefly chased the man, then returned to the car and it left, according to the witness.
Mankato police officers soon after located the car and detained Brock and the other occupant.
A BB gun that looked like a real handgun was found in the car, along with pepper spray. Brock had marijuana in his pocket and stated "that's not my weed," the charges say.
Brock made a comment about pepper spraying someone who "threw a bunch of stuff into my car."
Later Brock reportedly claimed he was selling a speaker to a man when the man displayed a gun and demanded money. Brock said he responded in self defense.
The pedestrian who fled was never located. The other occupant of the car was arrested on an unrelated warrant.