Man charged after woman shot, killing in Colerain Twp. apartment

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was killed inside a Colerain Township apartment late Thursday, officials said.

Colerain Township police were dispatched just after 11 p.m. to the Northgate Meadows Apartments in the 9900 block of Arborwood Drive for a report of a person not breathing.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers found 26-year-old Deasia Wynn suffering from a single gunshot wound, the department said in a news release Friday afternoon. Wynn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Darell Noble was taken into custody by officers at the scene and was later charged with murder following an investigation. He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center where he's awaiting arraignment.

The investigation by the Colerain Township Police Department's criminal investigation unit is ongoing and anyone with information should call Sgt. Mike Stockmeier at 513-321-2677.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman at Colerain Twp. apartments