Man charged after woman shot outside Kennesaw bar

Apr. 1—A man is facing multiple felony charges after a shooting resulted in a woman being shot in the neck outside a Kennesaw bar last week.

Jason Morgan, 36, of White, Georgia, was arrested Friday, March 26, by Kennesaw Police and charged with felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor reckless conduct, according to Cobb County jail records.

Morgan is accused in an arrest report of being the first to fire shots in the parking lot of Kennesaw's Café Zodiac Bar & Grill. The bar is located on Cobb Parkway, a little less than a mile south of downtown Kennesaw.

—The incident occurred at approximately 2:55 a.m. Sunday, March 21, according to the warrant. Video footage from the club shows Morgan and the victim walking out of the club together. Morgan got into a verbal altercation with at least one other man as he was walking toward his truck. Upon reaching the truck, Morgan retrieved a handgun from inside the truck and yelled "What's up now, wordy? You still talking that s?"

Morgan then fired 2-3 shots toward the club, according to the warrant, which cites the victim's statement.

"The victim fell to the ground and felt blood on her chest as the male/s at the club returned fire toward the accused and the victim," the warrant says.

The warrant does not say how Morgan is related to the victim, nor does it explicitly say who fired the shot that struck her.

Officer Scott Luther, a Kennesaw Police Department spokesman, said he could not yet say who shot first or who fired the shot that hit Morgan. He said the other parties involved will likely face charges. The incident is still being investigated.

After the shooting, the victim called 911 and went back inside to get help, according to the warrant.

Morgan was in jail for three days before being released on $35,000 bond, per jail records.