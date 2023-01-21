Man charged with wounding 12-year-old relative at Calumet Heights gas station

A 61-year-old man was facing felony charges after his 12-year-old relative was grazed by a bullet that discharged from a weapon he was removing from his pocket early Friday morning at a South Side gas station, Chicago police said.

Martin Guest of the 8800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering a child, police said.

Around midnight Friday, the boy and Guest were at a gas station in the 1400 block of East 87th Street when Guest attempted to remove a handgun from his pocket, and the weapon discharged grazing the boy to the left hand. Earlier police said the boy was a relative.

Guest was scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Saturday.

