Man charged in wreck that killed local woman

Apr. 25—TRIAD — A 51-year-old man was charged this week in a wreck earlier this month that killed four people, including a woman from High Point, on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem.

Pedro Alfonso Galdamez of Winston-Salem was arrested by Winston-Salem Police Department officers at his home on Monday.

Police said Galdamez was driving a 2010 Honda Accord north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 52 about 3 a.m. on April 16 and collided with a 2016 Nissan Sentra driven by Blanca Bernal, 60, of High Point. The wreck killed Bernal and all three of her passengers, who were from Winston-Salem: Santa Hernandez Bernadino, 46; Estefania Hernandez, 32; and Gregoria Noyola Jimenez, 64.

Galdamez had minor injuries, police said.

Galdamez is charged with four counts of felony death by motor vehicle and one count of driving while impaired, having no operator's license and driving the wrong way.

Galdamez is also charged with identity theft, police said, because he gave a false identification to officers during processing at a Forsyth County magistrate's office. Bond was set at $1.25 million secured.