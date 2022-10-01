Man charged in New Year's Day homicide, police said

Oct. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Friday in connection with the shooting death of a woman whose body was found New Year's Day in a vehicle in Hornerstown, authorities said.

City police Sgt. Cory Adams charged Qwante Nyjil Rose, 21, of the 800 block of Devlin Street, with the shooting death of Jaydin Sanderson, 19, of the Ferndale area.

She died from a gunshot wound to the head. Her body was found in a vehicle in the 600 block of Wood Street.

Rose was charged with homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

"Credit goes to JPD for working this case very hard and to the community for giving us information," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said during a news conference with police detectives and Chief Richard Pritchard.

"One of the tips that came in was something that somebody heard on the street and we were able to verify that, and that's what ultimately got us here today," he said.

According to a complaint affidavit, Sanderson and Rose attended a New Year's Eve party at a residence in the Belmont neighborhood in Stony- creek Township that was shared by Ethan Williams and his girlfriend.

Williams, 22, died in an Aug. 24 shootout on Broad Street in Cambria City with Elliott D. Ruff Jr., 30, of Delaware County. Williams and Ruff shot at each other from separate vehicles. Ruff died later at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Sanderson, Rose and another man left the New Year's Eve party around midnight and the other man was dropped off in Prospect. Sanderson was driving a 2011 Chevrolet sedan with Rose in the back seat.

Police received a tip that Rose had confessed to someone that he killed Sanderson. Police found a confidential informant who said Rose asked Sanderson to drive to Wood Street.

Rose thought Sanderson was trying to set him up or that she was running around on him. He pulled his semi-automatic handgun and "shot her in the back of the head," the affidavit said.

"A random tip came in," Adams said. "The tip led us to somebody else who led us to somebody else who had firsthand knowledge about the crime."

The state police crime lab in Greensburg linked Rose' 9mm firearm to the homicide. Police recovered the gun from a Ford Fiesta that Rose was driving during a shots-fired incident near Oakhurst Homes on March 18.

Solving a homicide takes time, Adams said.

"It takes time for these things to come in," Adams said. "Nothing is cold in our eyes."