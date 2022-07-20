Man charges at cop with ‘Spartan warrior’ sword before bullets fly, Virginia cops say

A man wielding a “33-inch Spartan Warrior style sword” confronted a Virginia sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a domestic dispute, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy resorted to shooting the man “multiple times,” officials said in a news release.

The 27-year-old suspect remains hospitalized.

It happened around 5:55 p.m. Monday, July 18, when a 911 caller reported his adult son “was armed with a weapon” and making death threats at the home, officials said. Spotsylvania County is about 50 miles north of Richmond.

“The first arriving deputy ... spotted the suspect run to the rear of the home where family members were standing outside. As the deputy approached the rear of the home, the male suspect charged at the deputy with a 33-inch Spartan warrior style sword,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The suspect quickly closed his distances forcing the deputy to discharge his firearm at the suspect striking him multiple times. The deputy ... immediately rendered first aid to the suspect until medical personnel arrived.”

A helicopter transported the Spotsylvania man — who is charged with “attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer” — to a nearby hospital, where he remains in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy, who was not identified, was not injured. He remains on administrative leave as the sheriff’s office investigates.

A photo of the sword was shared by the sheriff’s office, showing it had a rusted blade and duct tape on its handle. The age of the weapon was not revealed.

