Man from Charlotte killed during shooting in South Carolina

Police in Sumter, South Carolina, say a man from Charlotte was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.

According to the Sumter Police Department, officers were called around 10:45 p.m. for a reported shooting on Brand Street.

SPD says a deputy with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office found Paul Shereshaw, 42, shot in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

The police department says another man who was standing nearby was also shot, and he went to the hospital on his own. He’s expected to recover.

Shereshaw is from Charlotte, according to SPD.

Sumter is about 110 miles south of Charlotte.

No suspect has been identified in the shooting yet.

