Man chased down, fatally shot outside Harlem Gap store

A relentless gunman chased down his target on a Harlem street and executed the victim outside a Gap clothing store Tuesday afternoon, police sources said.

Investigators believe the 3:45 p.m. shooting stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong, the sources said.

The 23-year-old victim and another man were confronted by two attackers outside a Boost Mobile store on the north side of W. 125th St., near Frederick Douglass Blvd., sources said.

One of the attackers pulled out a gun and fired a shot, and the victim ran across the street, sources said.

The shooter then chased him down, shooting him several times in the chest outside a Gap Factory store on the south side of W. 125th St., sources said.

The victim had marijuana on him, sources said.

Medics took him to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

The shooter, who police sources describe as a Black man with his hair in a ponytail, wearing a bubble jacket with a fur hood, black sweatpants and blue-and-white Nike sneakers, remained at large Tuesday night.

Cops have not yet released the victim’s name.