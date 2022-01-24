Man chased, injured in fight inside Denny's restaurant in East El Paso

A man being chased ran into a Denny's restaurant seeking help in a violent confrontation early Sunday in East El Paso, police said.

The incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. with a 911 call about a fight with weapons at the Denny's at 11045 Gateway West Blvd. near Lomaland Drive, police said.

A 23-year-old man got into a fight with three men and ran into the 24-hour restaurant looking for help, police said. Soon, three men entered the restaurant and chased the man out.

Witnesses called 911, saying that the men had knives and later reported what sounded like gunshots outside, police said. All four men left before officers arrived.

Officers searched the area and found the 23-year-old man, who had fight-related injuries, police said. It was unclear if gunshots were actually fired. There was no shooting victim.

The injured man refused to cooperate with police and did not want to file charges, officials said.

The incident was part of a dangerous weekend, including shots fired early Saturday outside the EPTX bar on the East Side and a man struck by a pickup and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in a parking lot outside Mi Bar Cantina at about 2 a.m. Sunday on Zaragoza Road. Both cases are under investigation.

