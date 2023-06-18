Man chased intruders away, but they returned, Ohio cops say. He was armed and ready

An Ohio man faced off against two accused burglars and shot one of them after they kicked his front door open, Columbus police told news outlets.

The incident happened before midnight on June 17, in Columbus’ Milo-Grogan neighborhood, police told WBNS.

Two armed men, both 24 years old, showed up at the 26-year-old victim’s home, and he confronted them at the front door, the station reported. He ordered the men to leave, but they continued to threaten him so he ran back into the home.

The men forced their way inside and attacked the 26-year-old, WCMH reported. During the assault, one of the suspects unknowingly dropped their gun, giving the victim an opportunity to retrieve his own firearm.

Now armed, the victim forced the men to leave. But moments later, they tried to get back inside and kicked the front door open, at which point the victim fired a shot, hitting one of the men in the hip, police told WCMH.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, outlets reported.

Both intruders are facing charges of aggravated burglary, court records show.

