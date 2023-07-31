Man chased by officers on I-5, taken into custody for DUI, hit and run

Officers from various local and state law enforcement departments chased a 35-year-old man down I-5 Saturday, following a DUI hit-and-run in Lacey.

Lacey Police were dispatched to the original hit and run at Pacific Avenue and Carpenter Road on Saturday afternoon. According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s social media, Lacey Police pursued the green Toyota Tacoma, but it fled onto the southbound I-5.

From there, the driver crossed paths with Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders, who was on his way to a community event. Sanders initiated a pursuit of the suspicion and called in Washington State Patrol and Tumwater Police to aid in the chase.

WSP conducted two Precision Immobilization Technique maneuvers, and TCSO helped corner the vehicle. The driver was compliant with his arrest. Officers then discovered his vehicle was stolen from Tacoma.

The man is currently in custody for the DUI, hit and run, and possession of a stolen vehicle, along with charges including eluding, no ignition interlock, and driving on a suspended license in the 3rd degree.

He has outstanding warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run and providing false statements.