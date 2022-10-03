Man chases 9-year-old home, throws stun gun at him, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a man after he chased a 9-year-old boy home and threw a stun gun at the child, police said.

The incident was called in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of S. Dakota Avenue where the 9-year-old victim heard a man yelling, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The boy hopped on his bicycle and started heading home but the suspect, 27, from Sioux Falls, started chasing him and said he was was going to get him, Clemens said.

When the boy got home, the suspect threw a stun gun at him that struck the 9-year-old in the head. The suspect banged on the door after the victim made it inside, Clemens said.

A neighbor saw the 27-year-old man jumping on cars outside and called police who arrived and arrested the suspect without incident, Clemens said.

The suspect was booked into jail on kidnapping, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault charges, Clemens said.

