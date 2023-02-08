Man chases burglary suspects in dump truck as they run from house, Florida cops say

After arriving home, a man found three suspected burglars inside his house, according to a sheriff’s office in Florida. The suspects fled out a window of the home, and the man chased them in his dump truck.

The man walked into his home in Orlando at around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 and saw three people inside, according to a report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

They jumped out of a window they had broken and fled the house, the report says.

The man got into his dump truck, which he has for work, and started to follow them, according to the report. He called 911 and gave police “turn-by-turn” directions to find them.

He also took a picture of the suspects and emailed it to a deputy, the report says.

When a deputy arrived, he saw the man who called 911 running toward the fence of a middle school, pointing and shouting, the report says. The deputy saw a man and a woman walking away from the fence line on school property.

The deputy arrested them along with the third man who had been with them in the house and was sitting at a bus stop, the report says.

The two men, ages 36 and 37, and the woman, 32, were charged with burglary of a dwelling and criminal mischief, the report says. The 37-year-old man and the woman were also charged with trespassing on school grounds, the report says.

The 37-year-old man and the woman are being held on $6,000 bail, according to Orange County jail records. The 36-year-old man is being held on $5,500 bail.

