Man chases MBTA worker with needle after being informed his train was out of service, police say

Authorities arrested a man Tuesday night who allegedly chased an MBTA employee with a sharp object.

Transit Police say a 28-year-old man from Jamaica Plain was boarding a train at Braintree Station around 10:45 p.m. when a worker informed him the train was not in service.

Angered by this, the suspect pulled out a hypodermic needle and chased the employee, according to officials.

The suspect was arrested and transported to Transit Police Headquarters for booking.

The worker was not injured during the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

