Man chasing suspects he found in his backyard shot, wounded in south Fort Worth

A man was shot and wounded late Sunday as he chased two unknown suspects who he had found in the backyard of his south Fort Worth home, Fort Worth police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his left ankle, authorities said.

No one has been arrested in the shooting as of Monday morning.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call just after 11 p.m. Sunday at ValVerde Trail and Columbus Trail. Fort Worth firefighters and MedStar personnel also went to the scene.

Once they arrived, officers located an adult male victim who had suffered a single gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police learned that the victim who lives in the 7800 block of Val Verde Trail had heard two people in the backyard of his home.

The victim went to his backyard to confront them, but they fled on foot, Fort Worth police said.

The man chased them, but one suspect discharged several rounds at the victim, striking him one time in the left ankle, Fort Worth police said.

Detectives with the gun violence unit are investigating this incident.