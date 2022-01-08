Man chats up Brooklyn woman before raping her in building: cops

Cops are hunting for a man who chatted up a 23-year-old woman at a Brooklyn McDonald’s and then sexually assaulted her at a nearby building, cops said Saturday.

The victim was in an Eastern Parkway McDonald’s around 2 a.m. Dec. 18 when the suspect began chatting with her.

As they talked, he invited the woman to go with him to a nearby building, but once they went inside he pulled a knife, threatened her and raped her in an elevator maintenance room, cops said.

EMS took the woman to an area hospital for treatment.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspect from the McDonald’s on Saturday in the hope someone recognizes him.

He’s described as a dark-skinned male with a blotchy complexion, about 5-feet-10, 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, multicolored sneakers and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.