Man checking on estranged wife in Anderson finds her fatally shot, police say

Anderson police are investigating a woman’s death after she was found shot dead Tuesday night in her bedroom.

Police said the woman’s estranged husband found her dead while checking on her and their children after she didn’t answer his attempts to reach her.

The woman, identified by police as 37-year-old Andrea Aguirre, was found on the floor of her bedroom with a gunshot wound. Officers responded after 7:30 p.m. to the residence in the 2900 block of East 5th Street.

Police said the two children, both toddlers, were found unharmed and are now with family. Police would not say if the children were in the home when their mother was shot.

The investigation into Aguirre's death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Senseney at 765-648-6757.

